Resources to help those impacted by the Los Angeles fires

Thousands of structures, including homes, have been destroyed by fires in Los Angeles. Below are ways for locals to help those impacted.

If you know of any donation drives or other ways locals can help, send information to Share@KESQ.com.

Verified GoFundMe Link to Help Those Impacted by the Fires

Local Donation Drives

Dick's on Arenas Road in Palm Springs - Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

One Valley Foundation - Donation Drive Tuesday and Wednesday at Acrisure Arena

Non-Food Items: Food Items: Baby Diapers Non-Carbonated Drinks Phone Chargers (battery pack) Cases of Water & Gatorade Socks Dog Food Deodorant Crackers Toothpaste Peanut Butter Crackers Waterless Shampoo Trail Mix Blankets Fruit Snacks New Pillows Energy Bars Pop Top Tuna Pop Top Chicken Protein-based Snacks

FIND Food Bank:

The FIND Food Bank distributed water and hygenine products to the LA community. The non-profit is designated for Emergency Response and Disaster Relief. You can support its efforts supporting by donating here: https://bit.ly/FINDlafiresupport

(When making your donation, please designate LA Fire Support)

Other Monetary Donations

For Monetary donations, the Los Angeles Fire Department highly recommends that you donate to the following organizations:

Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation Proceeds from this foundation will be used for equipping firefighters with tools and supplies to contain the fires.

California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Recovery Contributions will go toward the most impacted and the most vulnerable Angelenos who can be overlooked in traditional relief efforts. Since 2003, CCF’s Wildfire Recovery Fund has supported impacted communities across the state. The fund complements immediate relief and addresses the long-term recovery needs of neighborhoods.

American Red Cross

Salvation Army

Volunteer Opportunities: Visit LAWorks.org

The city of Palm Springs created a page with local resources, including hotel availability and special accommodations

People affected by the wildfires should contact the following participating hotels for room availability and rates:

The Saguaro Palm Springs, Promo Code: CALOCAL (760) 323-1711

Hilton Palm Springs, Promo code: PPF (760) 320-6868

Rowan Palm Springs (760) 904-5015

Avalon Hotel Palm Springs (760) 318-3012

Ingleside Estate (760) 325-0046

The Dunes Hotel (760) 656-0021

Hotel Zoso (760) 325-9676

Stardust Hotel (760) 460-6845

La Serena Villas 1 (844) 932-8044

Amin Casa Historic Hotel and Gardens (760) 507-1301

Inn at Palm Springs 1 (888) 788-8466

Los Arboles Hotel Palm Springs (760) 459-3605

The Royal Sun Palm Springs (760) 794-7991

The Muse Hotel (760) 537-6411

CLICK HERE for Updates and Evacuation Information from the Los Angeles Fire Department

CLICK HERE for Updates and Evacuation Information from the Los Angeles County Fire Department