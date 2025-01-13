Resources to help those impacted by the Los Angeles fires
Thousands of structures, including homes, have been destroyed by fires in Los Angeles. Below are ways for locals to help those impacted.
If you know of any donation drives or other ways locals can help, send information to Share@KESQ.com.
Verified GoFundMe Link to Help Those Impacted by the Fires
Local Donation Drives
- Dick's on Arenas Road in Palm Springs - Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- One Valley Foundation - Donation Drive Tuesday and Wednesday at Acrisure Arena
|Non-Food Items:
|Food Items:
|Baby Diapers
|Non-Carbonated Drinks
|Phone Chargers (battery pack)
|Cases of Water & Gatorade
|Socks
|Dog Food
|Deodorant
|Crackers
|Toothpaste
|Peanut Butter Crackers
|Waterless Shampoo
|Trail Mix
|Blankets
|Fruit Snacks
|New Pillows
|Energy Bars
|Pop Top Tuna
|Pop Top Chicken
|Protein-based Snacks
FIND Food Bank:
The FIND Food Bank distributed water and hygenine products to the LA community. The non-profit is designated for Emergency Response and Disaster Relief. You can support its efforts supporting by donating here: https://bit.ly/FINDlafiresupport
(When making your donation, please designate LA Fire Support)
Other Monetary Donations
For Monetary donations, the Los Angeles Fire Department highly recommends that you donate to the following organizations:
- Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation
- Proceeds from this foundation will be used for equipping firefighters with tools and supplies to contain the fires.
- California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Recovery
- Contributions will go toward the most impacted and the most vulnerable Angelenos who can be overlooked in traditional relief efforts.
- Since 2003, CCF’s Wildfire Recovery Fund has supported impacted communities across the state.
- The fund complements immediate relief and addresses the long-term recovery needs of neighborhoods.
- American Red Cross
- Salvation Army
Volunteer Opportunities: Visit LAWorks.org
The city of Palm Springs created a page with local resources, including hotel availability and special accommodations
People affected by the wildfires should contact the following participating hotels for room availability and rates:
- The Saguaro Palm Springs, Promo Code: CALOCAL (760) 323-1711
- Hilton Palm Springs, Promo code: PPF (760) 320-6868
- Rowan Palm Springs (760) 904-5015
- Avalon Hotel Palm Springs (760) 318-3012
- Ingleside Estate (760) 325-0046
- The Dunes Hotel (760) 656-0021
- Hotel Zoso (760) 325-9676
- Stardust Hotel (760) 460-6845
- La Serena Villas 1 (844) 932-8044
- Amin Casa Historic Hotel and Gardens (760) 507-1301
- Inn at Palm Springs 1 (888) 788-8466
- Los Arboles Hotel Palm Springs (760) 459-3605
- The Royal Sun Palm Springs (760) 794-7991
- The Muse Hotel (760) 537-6411
CLICK HERE for Updates and Evacuation Information from the Los Angeles Fire Department
CLICK HERE for Updates and Evacuation Information from the Los Angeles County Fire Department