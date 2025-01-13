Skip to Content
Resources to help those impacted by the Los Angeles fires

KESQ
today at 4:23 PM
Published 3:56 PM

Thousands of structures, including homes, have been destroyed by fires in Los Angeles. Below are ways for locals to help those impacted.

If you know of any donation drives or other ways locals can help, send information to Share@KESQ.com.

Verified GoFundMe Link to Help Those Impacted by the Fires

Local Donation Drives

  • Dick's on Arenas Road in Palm Springs - Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • One Valley Foundation - Donation Drive Tuesday and Wednesday at Acrisure Arena
Non-Food Items:Food Items:
Baby DiapersNon-Carbonated Drinks
Phone Chargers (battery pack)Cases of Water & Gatorade
SocksDog Food
DeodorantCrackers
ToothpastePeanut Butter Crackers
Waterless ShampooTrail Mix
BlanketsFruit Snacks
New PillowsEnergy Bars
Pop Top Tuna
Pop Top Chicken
Protein-based Snacks

FIND Food Bank:

The FIND Food Bank distributed water and hygenine products to the LA community. The non-profit is designated for Emergency Response and Disaster Relief. You can support its efforts supporting by donating here: https://bit.ly/FINDlafiresupport
(When making your donation, please designate LA Fire Support)

Other Monetary Donations

For Monetary donations, the Los Angeles Fire Department highly recommends that you donate to the following organizations: 

Volunteer Opportunities: Visit LAWorks.org

The city of Palm Springs created a page with local resources, including hotel availability and special accommodations

People affected by the wildfires should contact the following participating hotels for room availability and rates:

  • The Saguaro Palm Springs, Promo Code: CALOCAL (760) 323-1711
  • Hilton Palm Springs, Promo code: PPF (760) 320-6868
  • Rowan Palm Springs (760) 904-5015
  • Avalon Hotel Palm Springs (760) 318-3012
  • Ingleside Estate (760) 325-0046
  • The Dunes Hotel (760) 656-0021
  • Hotel Zoso (760) 325-9676
  • Stardust Hotel (760) 460-6845
  • La Serena Villas 1 (844) 932-8044
  • Amin Casa Historic Hotel and Gardens (760) 507-1301
  • Inn at Palm Springs 1 (888) 788-8466
  • Los Arboles Hotel Palm Springs (760) 459-3605
  • The Royal Sun Palm Springs (760) 794-7991
  • The Muse Hotel (760) 537-6411

CLICK HERE for Updates and Evacuation Information from the Los Angeles Fire Department

CLICK HERE for Updates and Evacuation Information from the Los Angeles County Fire Department

Jesus Reyes

