Midweek Heat Peaks with Dangerous Temperatures

Get ready for some intense summer heat as the Coachella Valley heads into the hottest stretch of the week—and the year (so far).

Tonight will be toasty as temps have already surpassed 113 degrees in parts of the valley. We'll stay very warm into the evening hours with little relief expected overnight.

Due to dangerous heat a First Alert Weather Alert has been issued for Wednesday and Thursday.

A strong ridge of high pressure building over the Southwest will bring extreme temperatures to the region, with Wednesday and Thursday expected to be the hottest days of the week. Highs across the lower desert — including Palm Springs, Indio, and surrounding communities — are forecast to soar between 114–118 degrees, running about 5-10 degrees above normal for early July.

This heat surge is tied to an upper-level low moving inland over Northern California and a strengthening high-pressure system over Arizona and New Mexico expanding across Southern California. As a result, we'll be hotter and drier—even the mountains will see temps above average in the mid 80s-90s.

Because of the widespread Major Heatrisk across the valley, an Extreme Heat Warning has been issued for the Coachella Valley from 10 AM Wednesday through 8 AM Thursday. It has expanded since yesterday to now include Banning, Whitewater and Desert Hot Springs. A Heat Advisory is also in place for other parts of Southern California dealing with widespread elevated temperatures.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has extended an Ozone Advisory through Thursday evening, warning of unhealthy air quality levels, especially in inland areas where heat and stagnant air will combine to drive up ozone (smog) levels.

It's SUPER IMPORTANT to take precautions during multi-day heat events like this: stay hydrated, avoid outdoor exertion during peak heat hours, and seek air conditioning or shade whenever possible. As always, never leave pets, children, or the elderly in parked cars.

Looking ahead, there’s some relief on the horizon, but it’ll be subtle for the lower deserts. High pressure will weaken slightly by Friday, leading to a gradual cooldown into the weekend, though temperatures will remain above seasonal average by 3-5 degrees into early next week.