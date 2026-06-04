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Weather

Heat Peaks Before Weekend Return to Seasonal

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Published 3:19 PM

We're looking at the hottest days of the week today and tomorrow with Coachella Valley highs climbing well above seasonal averages.

We'll finish out the work week with temps about 5-8 degrees above normal, before a gradual cooling trend through the weekend and into early next week. That "cooling trend" still keeps us pretty close to average.

We'll see a few more afternoon and evening breezes today. With winds picking up just slightly across the mountains and deserts for  Friday and Saturday. We'll see west/southwest winds 30-40mph at times, which could lead to a bit of blowing dust across the valley. 

Our big story remains the heat! Though, despite the heat, drier air will keep our humidity levels relatively comfortable--which means those evaporative coolers should be working effectively! By the weekend, highs will settle back closer to normal, with near to slightly below-average temperatures expected to persist through much of next week.

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Katie Boer

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