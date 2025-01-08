GoFundMe offers link to verified pages for helping those affected by wildfires in LA County

GoFundMe is making it easier to help the thousands who have been impacted by the devastating wildfires in and around Los Angeles County.

Updates on the Multiple Fires in LA County

The company has created a direct link - what it calls a centralized hub - to connect to the verified GoFundMe pages related to the LA County wildfires.

These verified accounts can be located at https://www.gofundme.com/c/act/wildfire-relief/california

The team at GoFundMe will be updating the centralized hub with fundraisers as they are verified.