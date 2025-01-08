Skip to Content
GoFundMe offers link to verified pages for helping those affected by wildfires in LA County

today at 6:31 PM
Published 6:23 PM

GoFundMe is making it easier to help the thousands who have been impacted by the devastating wildfires in and around Los Angeles County.

The company has created a direct link - what it calls a centralized hub - to connect to the verified GoFundMe pages related to the LA County wildfires.

These verified accounts can be located at https://www.gofundme.com/c/act/wildfire-relief/california

The team at GoFundMe will be updating the centralized hub with fundraisers as they are verified.

