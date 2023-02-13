Gusty conditions tonight well into Valentine’s Day

It's a First Alert Weather Alert Day. We're tracking a low pressure system that's bringing strong west winds to the valley along with precipitation and snow to our local mountain areas.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning that's impacting the Coachella Valley and our surrounding mountain areas. Including the San Gorgonio Pass, near Banning.

If you're planning to travel in this area between those hours make sure to use extra caution. Keep an eye out for blowing sand and even downed trees.

Winds will start to pick up Monday evening as the High Wind Warning goes into effect at 10 p.m. We're expecting to see wind speeds anywhere between 25-35 mph, with some gusts reaching up to 80 mph.

Love will be blowin' in the air as those gusty conditions continue well into Tuesday, and start to taper off slightly on Wednesday.

We're also tracking a Winter Storm Warning as that low pressure brings precipitation and snow into our surrounding mountain areas. We may see snow fall at elevations above 4,000 ft.

