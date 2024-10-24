Tracking very consistent weather through the weekend

Conditions today are very similar to yesterday with highs in the mid to upper 90s. We're also still tracking dry conditions despite some clouds overhead. High pressure continues to dominate the area so very little changes are expected through Sunday.

The temperature outlook is showing some very deep blue colors over the Coachella Valley. This tells us we can look forward to below-average temperatures in 6-10 days from now, a drastic change compared to this week.

As mentioned before, conditions will remain very stable and consistent through the weekend. It will be a bit cloudier this weekend as an area of low pressure approaches. We will also notice some breezier conditions beginning Sunday evening. These winds will become quite gusty on Monday. The winds will bring in some sharply lower temperatures for next week. Highs will be mainly in the 70s next week!