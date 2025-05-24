Slightly Cooler & Gusty to Start Memorial Day Weekend

Mild and gusty to start your Memorial Day weekend across the Coachella Valley. Daytime highs dip a few degrees today, back to seasonal levels in the upper 90s across most the Coachella Valley.

A Wind Advisory is in place for gusty west winds will pick in the afternoon and evening through this weekend with the strongest winds expected near the desert slopes and passes. Wind gusts up to 30-45 mph are possible, with localized gusts up to 55 mph in the San Gorgonio Pass. If you’re traveling with a high profile vehicle over I-10 for the holiday weekend, prepare for those gusty winds. That advisory is in place for Banning, Cabazon, Whitewater & Desert Hot Springs (San Gorgonzola Pass area) through 3am Monday.

The Air Quality Alert across the Coachella Valley has been extended through 5am Monday.

Headed to the coast? I’m tracking some May gray with a marine layer will deepening over the coast the next few nights, possibly even bringing patchy drizzle Sunday morning.

We warm up a few degrees Sunday, back to the low triple digits just a hair above seasonal levels through Wednesday. A trough passing through central California will continue to enhance onshore flow. That means more persistent breezy conditions and limited warming the next few days.

By Monday, Memorial Day, a temporary ridge will weaken winds and allow high temperatures to climb another degree or two. Another upper-level low is expected to pass over the area Tuesday, but it will have minimal impact on temperatures for us in the desert. Most models suggest a general warming trend continuing late week into next weekend. Thursday through Saturday highs will be at or near 105 degrees.