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Local Forecast

Hottest day of the week expected, followed by breezy and cooler conditions

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today at 6:46 AM
Published 6:23 AM

Today temps will peak near 107, hottest day of the week.

By tomorrow, highs will drop several degrees but some breezy to gusty conditions arrive along with those slightly cooler temps.

Fire danger increases across the Desert Southwest because of the warm temps and gusty conditions.

Highs drop down to near-normal, and hover there through all of next week.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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