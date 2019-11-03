Vaccines for kids age 5+ roll out at valley school districts; parents have mixed feelings
Coachella Valley parents looking to get their kids vaccinated against coronavirus have more opportunities this week. Local school districts are…
Coachella Valley parents looking to get their kids vaccinated against coronavirus have more opportunities this week. Local school districts are…
Two new residents of The Living Desert Zoo and…
The city of Palm Springs celebrated the grand…
LifeStream Blood Bank’s Second Annual Dream…
WASHINGTON (AP) – FDA advisory panel endorses…
PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Palm Springs’ weekly street…
JFK Memorial Hospital in Indio is now designated…
One valley school district is working toward…
Here are the latest numbers from the COVID-19…
South Coast AQMD Issues Odor Advisory for Eastern…
Millions of families have been sent the first…
DAP Health sexual wellness clinic is offering…
The summertime heat in the Coachella Valley is…
As summer temperatures set in, so does the need…