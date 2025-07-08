Intersection of Highway 111 and Washington St. in La Quinta to close July 30 through 31 for paving project

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - The city of La Quinta is announcing a 24-hour closure of the intersection of Highway 111 and Washington Street July 30th through July 31st as part of the city's Highway 111 Pavement Rehabilitation Project.

The intersection will be fully closed to all traffic starting at 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 30th, and is scheduled to reopen at 5:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 31st.

The city says detour routes will be clearly marked, and motorists are advised to plan for delays in the area. Using alternate routes such as Avenue 42, Adams Street, and Jefferson Street are recommended during the time of the closure.

City officials also say that local businesses along Highway 111 will remain open and accessible, and they encourage the community to support these businesses during the construction period.

Officials add that the city of La Quinta understands the inconvenience the closure may cause to residents, businesses, and commuters, and they will make every effort to minimize disruption.

For more information and to stay updated on the city's Highway 111 Pavement Rehabilitation Project, including detour maps and weekly construction updates, visit lqhighway111.com.