Skip to Content
News

Intersection of Highway 111 and Washington St. in La Quinta to close July 30 through 31 for paving project

City of La Quinta
By
Updated
today at 9:46 PM
Published 9:44 PM

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - The city of La Quinta is announcing a 24-hour closure of the intersection of Highway 111 and Washington Street July 30th through July 31st as part of the city's Highway 111 Pavement Rehabilitation Project.

The intersection will be fully closed to all traffic starting at 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 30th, and is scheduled to reopen at 5:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 31st.

The city says detour routes will be clearly marked, and motorists are advised to plan for delays in the area. Using alternate routes such as Avenue 42, Adams Street, and Jefferson Street are recommended during the time of the closure.

City officials also say that local businesses along Highway 111 will remain open and accessible, and they encourage the community to support these businesses during the construction period.

Officials add that the city of La Quinta understands the inconvenience the closure may cause to residents, businesses, and commuters, and they will make every effort to minimize disruption.

For more information and to stay updated on the city's Highway 111 Pavement Rehabilitation Project, including detour maps and weekly construction updates, visit lqhighway111.com.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Cynthia White

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content