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Local Forecast

Gusty winds this weekend in the Coachella Valley 

By
Updated
today at 3:09 PM
Published 3:08 PM

We’ve been able to enjoy another day of sunshine and you can expect mostly clear skies and breezy conditions to carry us forward overnight. 

Breezy northwest winds between 15-25mph with isolated gusts up to 40mph are expected overnight Friday, and our temperatures will dip down in the upper 60s. 

For Saturday, you can exect slightly cooler temperatures with our highs landing in the mid 90s, but winds will take center stage this weekend. 

You can expect breezy - gusty conditions in both the hi-desert and the coachella valley for Saturday and Sunday.

A wind advisory is in effect for a portion of Riverside County Mountains from 2pm Saturday through 11pm Sunday with sustained wind speeds out of the west 25 - 35mph, and isolated gusts up to 60 mph will be possible.

Temperatures through the weekend will be slightly cooler, and you can expect highs to land in the low 90s Sunday and upper 80s by the start of next week. Stay safe!

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
coachella valley
Hi-desert
Low 90s
Mid 90s
Next week
Riverside County Mountains
Saturday
Sunday
Upper 60s

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Garrett Hottle

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