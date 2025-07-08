Guy Fritz, father of Taylor and former COD tennis coach, reacts to son reaching first Wimbledon semifinal

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -- Southern California native Taylor Fritz is through to the semifinals at Wimbledon for the first time in his career, following a victory over Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals.

Breaking new ground.



Taylor Fritz reaches his first #Wimbledon SF, defeating Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(4) pic.twitter.com/QdVCQFtTGv — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 8, 2025

Given the magnitude of the win, Sports Director Blake Arthur caught up with Guy Fritz, Taylor's father and former College of the Desert tennis coach, via phone on Tuesday for his reaction.

TALKING TENNIS: Caught up with former @COD_Athletics coach Guy Fritz today via phone after his son Taylor reached his first Wimbledon semifinal. Fritz will now face 22-year-old superstar and 5-time grand slam champion Carlos Alcaraz, who is 23-2 all-time in London. @KESQ pic.twitter.com/7MmZZZRXuj — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) July 9, 2025

Fritz is currently in Yuma, AZ dealing with some health issues, but hopes to make it to London on Friday to watch his son's semifinal match against Spanish superstar Carlos Alcaraz.

The 22-year-old Alcaraz is a 5-time grand slam champion, which includes back-to-back titles at the All England Club.

The 28-year-old Fritz, ranked No. 5 in the ATP, is the first American man to reach the Wimbledon semis since John Isner in 2018.

