Guy Fritz, father of Taylor and former COD tennis coach, reacts to son reaching first Wimbledon semifinal

9:54 PM
COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -- Southern California native Taylor Fritz is through to the semifinals at Wimbledon for the first time in his career, following a victory over Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals.

Given the magnitude of the win, Sports Director Blake Arthur caught up with Guy Fritz, Taylor's father and former College of the Desert tennis coach, via phone on Tuesday for his reaction.

Fritz is currently in Yuma, AZ dealing with some health issues, but hopes to make it to London on Friday to watch his son's semifinal match against Spanish superstar Carlos Alcaraz.

The 22-year-old Alcaraz is a 5-time grand slam champion, which includes back-to-back titles at the All England Club.

The 28-year-old Fritz, ranked No. 5 in the ATP, is the first American man to reach the Wimbledon semis since John Isner in 2018.

