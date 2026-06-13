Hot & humid weekend in the valley

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – It's a hot & humid weekend – not the most pleasant conditions, but par for the course as we settle into summer.

Our FutureTrack models show our dew point temperatures stay in the upper 40s and 50s through dinnertime and overnight tonight. By tomorrow morning, we'll see some increasing moisture (50-60° dew points), particularly in the east valley. We look to see some moisture improvements compared to Friday and Saturday, but still expect some extra stickiness as you step out the door. For our friends using swamp coolers, these aren't ideal conditions for cooling your house, either.

Mix the humidity with our hot temperatures, and we get some brutally hot conditions overall. We warm in a hurry for your Sunday morning plans. Expect 80s by breakfast, 90s by brunch, and triple digits for lunch.

Highs across the board should be near 110°F. If we hang onto some extra moisture, that value could be lower, but it will still *feel* hotter than it actually is. For this reason, be sure to be practicing heat safety – hydrate, seek shade, and limit your time outdoors, if possible!

It stays very hot through the first half of the work week as we endure temperatures near 110°F. I'm eyeing some change on the way, though, particularly for Thursday and beyond. A low pressure system could invite more breezes and temperatures near/below seasonal by next weekend. Stay tuned!

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