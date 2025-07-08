Palm Springs Library to host closing party before renovations

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (CNS) - The Palm Springs Library will host a family-friendly event next week before closing for renovations.

The conclusion of its reading program will take place from 1:00 -2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 19th at 300 S. Sunrise Way, on the corner of Sunrise Way and Baristo Road.

The free event will include grand prizes and giveaways for program participants, provided by Friends of the Palm Springs Library. Prizes include a Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, $100 Amazon gift card and a pickleball match or lesson with Palm Springs Police Chief Andrew Mills. Additional prize drawings will also be held.

From 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., the library will hold a "renovation celebration and closing party" featuring guest speakers, ice cream, face painting, custom poems and the opening of a time capsule.

The library will close from July 20th to July 31st to pack for its move to a temporary location at Rimrock Plaza within the city. It is scheduled to reopen the first week of August at 4721 E. Palm Canyon Drive, where all essential services will continue.

Renovation work at the original location is expected to be completed by March 2026.

For more information regarding the library, call 760-322-7323, or visit www.palmspringslibrary.org.