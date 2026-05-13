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Weather

Breezy & “Cooler” Mid Week

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Published 3:59 PM

A brief "cooling" trend settles into the valley through the end of the week with temperatures climbing a few degrees above normal through Friday. Mornings stay fairly comfortable thanks to lighter winds and clear skies.

By the weekend, we shift gears again as another system drops into the Pacific Northwest, bringing temperatures down another degree or two and increasing west winds across the deserts and mountain slopes. Winds look strongest Saturday into Sunday, especially through our typical wind-prone areas.

Even with the "cooldown", conditions remain pretty close to seasonable for late May across the valley. Looking ahead to early next week, temperatures may begin warming back up again as high pressure tries to rebuild by mid to late next week.

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Katie Boer

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