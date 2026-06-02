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Weather

Toasty Midweek Stretch

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Published 3:38 PM

A warm and sunny stretch continues across the valley for the foreseeable future as high pressure strengthens briefly over Southern California. Highs will climb a few more degrees each day, peaking around 104-107 degrees Wednesday-Friday--so roughly 4-6 degrees above average for early June.

Afternoon and evening breezes will remain fairly typical, especially near the San Gorgonio Pass, but widespread windy conditions are not expected. Winds speeds should be a hair more subdued than yesterday evening.

Looking ahead, a trough moving into the western states will bring a gradual "cooling" trend Saturday through the weekend, knocking highs back into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees by Sunday. Temperatures remain slightly below average early next week before another decent warm-up returns by Tuesday. As highs start to climb, don't forget to practice heat safety! 

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Katie Boer

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