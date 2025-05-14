Palm Springs officials ask residents, businesses to participate in economy surveys

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - City officials today urged residents and business owners to take part in a pair of surveys aimed at finding ways to improve the Palm Springs economy.

One of the surveys is specifically designed for business owners while the other is for residents, and the information collected will help officials identify the needs of the community. City officials said all responses will be kept confidential. The deadline is June 1.

"The Economic Development Strategic Plan will serve as the guiding document for the future of our Palm Springs economy,'' Chief Economic Officer Wayne Olson said in a statement. "So many factors outside of our control contribute to economic change. From climate issues and national economic policies, even the way people shop, dine and visit is changing, so it's critical for the city to have a plan to adapt to those changes and continue to support our great local businesses."

"Now is the time for the people of Palm Springs -- every resident, business and innovator -- to collectively define the future of our local economy,'' Palm Springs Mayor Ron deHarte said. ``Tomorrow's Palm Springs

economy isn't something that will simply happen, it's something that we will

create together.''

The business survey can be found at

https://qualtricsxm66fkrhrdb.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3l6rBFAzaE8TBxI.

The resident survey is at

https://qualtricsxm66fkrhrdb.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_4I7gATd9BfFDGLQ.