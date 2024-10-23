60th Annual Palm Desert Golf Cart Parade returns to El Paseo

The Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 60th Annual Golf Cart Parade is taking place this Sunday October 27th.

The theme of the parade is Diamonds of the Desert. The event has fun for the whole family like a kid zone, food vendors, beer gardens and a marching band.

The Golf Carts Parade begins at noon. The public will have the opportunity to vote for their favorites and prizes will be awarded in 3 categories— People's Choice, Fan Favorite & Best of Show.

News Channel 3 is a proud sponsor of the event.