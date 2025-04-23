Becoming breezy tonight as temperatures stay warm

Happy hump day! It's another warm day here in the Coachella Valley with temperatures slightly above the seasonal average, but not majorly. We are tracking dry conditions and some elevated winds this evening. Wind gusts will, for the most part, not climb beyond 30 MPH. Conditions will be fairly similar tomorrow as well.

Given the elevated winds over the coming days, the South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued an Air Quality Alert for the Coachella Valley floor. This alert is currently in effect and is slated to remain in place through 7 AM Friday morning. However, we shouldn't rule out the possibility of this being extended into the start of Stagecoach. As of 3:30 PM this afternoon, Gene Autry is closed at the wash, but Indian Canyon and Vista currently remain open.

Expect mostly similar conditions for Thursday, with potentially some slightly weaker winds. As a low pressure system moves in by Friday, temperatures will begin to fall, and winds will stay elevated. Highs will fall to the low 80s this weekend for Stagecoach, but will warm up steadily into next week.