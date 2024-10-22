DAP Health hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Vista Sunrise II, providing affordable housing in Palm Springs

DAP Health is hosting their official ribbon-cutting ceremony of their new affordable housing complex, Vista Sunrise II.

The complex is a 61-unit affordable housing complex located on DAP Health’s Sunrise campus. The apartments were built in cooperation between DAP Health and the Coachella Valley Housing Coalition thanks to a generous $2.5 million dollar gift to DAP Health’s Vision Forward capital campaign by Desert Care Network.

The complex is fully occupied. 30 units have been dedicated to rapid rehousing for individuals experiencing homelessness, and 30 units have been allocated to those with chronic illnesses and/or low incomes.

"For decades DAP Health has understood that housing is healthcare," said Daniel Vaillancourt, Senior Communications Manager at DAP Health. "If someone is concerned about having a roof over their head, suddenly their health goes to the bottom of their priority list. The thing that's amazing about having on-campus affordable housing is that residents who might be transportation challenged need do nothing more than to walk across campus to access healthcare."

This is DAP Health's second affordable housing complex. Their first is Vista Sunrise I, which is also located on DAP Health's Sunrise Campus.

"The advantages of on campus housing at DAP Health was proven long ago by Vista Sunrise I, which is dedicated to people living with HIV/AIDS," said Vaillancourt. "It's a given that Vista Sunrise II will have the same positive effects on residents who need healthcare at their fingertips."