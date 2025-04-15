Skip to Content
Winds increasing as temps decrease

By
today at 6:15 AM
Published 5:42 AM

High pressure is weakening and a trough of low pressure to our North will juice up the winds and stir up the atmosphere for the next couple of days. That means winds and the potential for blowing sand and dust.

Winds will reach their peak tomorrow afternoon and evening, but expect breezy to gusty condition from this afternoon through Thursday.

Along with the gusty winds, cooler temps are steadily dropping in as the air mass changes. We'll see highs dipping well into the 80s for the next few days.

Today, you can anticipate temps still in the lower 90s, but cooler than yesterday and the weekend.

Temps will be below average through Friday, rebounding into the weekend. Weekend 2 of Coachella won't be as hot as last weekend, and winds should be much calmer, too.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

