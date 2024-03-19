Floor signing day for St. Jude Dream Home in La Quinta

It was a big day for the 5th annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. News Channel 3 and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital are teaming up once again to raffle off another beautiful home.

Tuesday was floor signing day at the house in beautiful La Quinta.

The trade partners and builders who have made this home a reality came together to sign the floor. The three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home with a flex room has an estimated value of $850,000.

You can buy your ticket for a chance to win this home for just $100 and support the important work at St. Jude.

"When we have people purchase tickets for fundraising events like this, St. Jude can continue our work in leading the way in how the world understands treats and defeats childhood cancer," said

You can buy your ticket, or tickets, right now for $ 100 dollars each, just call (800) 535-6748. And if you buy before this Friday, you will also be entered to win American Airlines Advantage Miles, valued at $5,000, courtesy of American Airlines.

Act fast! only a limited number of tickets are available.