N Indian Canyon in Desert Hot Springs to reopen on Friday; 1st time since Tropical Storm in August

For the first time since Tropical Storm Hilary ravaged the Coachella Valley, N Indian Canyon in Desert Hot Springs will be open for traffic.

The city announced that N Indian Canyon at the Mission Creek Cross will be open Friday at 5:00 PM. The roadway is a major path in and out of the city for residents.

N Indian Canyon was destroyed by flooding brought about by Tropical Storm Hilary in August.

"Right now there's absolutely no crossing at Mission Creek, it's completely gone," DHS assistant city manager/city engineer Daniel Porras said of Indian Canyon in September. "Mission Creek's original size and depth have increased. The depth is about double what it was before and the width is about two-to-six times wider."

Indian Canyon's roadway required a full replacement from Mission Lake Boulevard to Scenic Drive.

The storm also destroyed two other major roadways along Mission Creek Crossing in Desert Hot Springs, Little Morongo Road and Dillon Road.

Crews make repairs on the damaged Pierson Blvd bridge in Desert Hot Springs

Little Morongo reopened in January. Dillon Road was originally set to reopen at the end of April, however, a tentative reopening date has not been announced.

According to Gov. Gavin Newsom, Riverside County reported damages in the estimated amount of $128,835,835. The damage was widespread throughout the Coachella Valley.

