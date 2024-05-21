Gusty winds persist

A trough of low pressure continues to generate gusty conditions, especially along the I-10 freeway corridor this morning.

The winds have resulted in blowing sand and dust, but air quality is in the "Good" or "Moderate" range.

The Northwesterly winds have helped keep temps in check, with highs slightly below normal, in the lower 90s.

Winds will likely continue, with a modest decrease this afternoon. For the Memorial Day weekend, we'll see gusty evenings with temperatures below normal for this time of year.