Winner of St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway tours her beautiful new home

Published 8:51 PM

The winner of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway toured her beautiful new home in La Quinta.

Lori Pillatzke is the controller for the Palm Desert Greens Association. She plans to move in and is looking forward to hosting her four children and 13 grandchildren.

"I'm... I just feel really blessed. It is just... it's an amazing house. I'm really pleased the chain St. Jude comes into the desert and does this," Pillatzke said. "Obviously, we've been blessed in our family because we haven't had childhood cancer. but honestly, I can't think of any better charity to be supporting than one that has the mission to eradicate childhood cancer."

This year, we raised more than $1.5 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital with the Dream Home giveaway.

And while the drawing is over for the year, you can continue to support St. Jude at: https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR;jsessionid=00000000.app20114b?fr_id=155189&pg=entry&NONCE_TOKEN=3A6F63C5F1197ED3788FF17BC30D9283

Jesus Reyes

