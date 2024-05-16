Skip to Content
Police respond to possible abduction in Palm Springs

PSPD
By
Updated
today at 5:24 PM
Published 4:46 PM

The Palm Springs Police Department is investigating a possible abduction.

Police said they responded to a report of suspicious circumstances just before 3:00 PM in the 1200 block of San Joaquin Drive.

"Officers responded to the area following a report and determined that a female, approximately 16-20 years of age, may have been taken from the location against her will," PSPD wrote.

The vehicle of interest is described as a black compact sedan, possibly a 2009-2013 Toyota Corolla.

Photo of possible suspect vehicle (Courtesy of PSPD)

A heavy-set Hispanic male drove the vehicle, and the passenger was an unknown race male wearing a ski mask.

Police urge anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Palm Springs Police Department immediately at 760-327-1441.

Jesus Reyes

