Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Warming this week as we start June

By
today at 6:22 AM
Published 6:00 AM

Highs will climb to the lower 100s all week long, peaking by midweek. Today, expect temps around 102.

High pressure will build in as the Jetstream moves farther North. That will pull the cooler temps farther from us, allow temps into the lower 100s all week long.

Evening "sundowner" winds will pop up into the 20-25 m.p.h. range tonight and tomorrow evening as well.

Numbers warm through midweek, then drop back into the 90s by Sunday.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.