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Dangerous Heat & Humidity Remain Locked In

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Updated
today at 3:46 PM
Published 3:33 PM

Our dangerous heat isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect through Saturday at 8pm as highs continue in the low to middle one-teens, with very little day-to-day change expected through the end of the week.

Warm overnight lows in the mid to upper 80s meaning very little relief after sunset, which keeps our HeatRisk in the major to locally extreme category across the valley.

Some monsoonal moisture will begin creeping back into the forecast through the weekend and into early next week, bringing a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms over the mountains while the valley is expected to stay dry.

That added humidity may make the air feel a bit more uncomfortable at times before temperatures finally ease a few degrees closer to normal early next week—but even then, it will still be hot.

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Katie Boer

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