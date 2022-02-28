Bailey Arredondo is a Sports Anchor/Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. He joined the Desert’s News Leader in January 2022. You can catch his reports during the week and sportscast on the weekends at 6, 6:30, 10 & 11 PM.

Bailey earned his Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Texas Christian University (TCU) & Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism from Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School Of Public Communications.

Born in Los Angeles and raised in Monterey, California - Bailey is happy to be in his home state covering sports. He also prides himself in his Chilean roots as his Dad’s side of the family came to Los Angeles from Chile.

After finishing his master's, Bailey worked at the Tennis Channel and Spectrum Sports.

Bailey has covered tennis for ACC Network in Syracuse and was a sports reporter for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Dallas Morning News covering a plethora of DFW athletics.

Bailey’s passion is storytelling. Heavy on the sports. He is excited to share his enthusiasm with Coachella Valley.

When not working you can find Bailey on the golf course, tennis court, or eating his Grandma’s elite meals.

If you have a story idea you can email him at bailey.arredondo@kesq.com.