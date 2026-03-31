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Weather

Gusty & Cooler Mid Week, Heat Returns for the Weekend

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Updated
today at 3:34 PM
Published 3:26 PM

Gusty winds and cooler temperatures dominate the forecast across the Coachella Valley through Thursday as a week low pressure system moves into Southern California.

West to SW winds strengthen and peak Wednesday. We could see gusts up to 40-50mph near mountain passes and desert slopes. A Wind Advisory begins in effect starting at 8pm tonight through 11pm Thursday.

There is also a slight chance of showers late today into Wednesday, though most of the rainfall if any will stay limited and focused over the mountains.

High temperatures will cool into the mid 80s midweek, closer to seasonal, before started to rebound again by Thursday.

Friday and Saturday, winds start to shift offshore, bringing drier conditions and some gusty north to northeast breezes.

Temperatures will then begin a warming trend, climbing back into the 90s by the weekend. By Sunday, high temps return to hotter desert conditions in the 90s.

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Katie Boer

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