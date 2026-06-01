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Chamber of Commerce Start to June

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Published 3:48 PM

Another warm and sunny stretch continues across the Coachella Valley as we ease into the first week of June. Chamber of Commerce weather! High pressure strengthens through midweek, allowing temperatures to gradually climb, with many spots reaching the 104-106 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday—roughly 4-7 degrees above average for this time of year.

Afternoon and evening breezes will remain pretty typical, around 20-25mph in evenings, especially near the San Gorgonio Pass, but widespread gusty winds are not expected.

Looking ahead, a larger low-pressure system moving into the western U.S. will knock temperatures back down Saturday and Sunday. By Sunday, highs could fall back into the 90s, running several degrees below average to wrap up the weekend.

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Katie Boer

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