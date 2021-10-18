Fire breaks out in middle of wedding ceremony

By WLWT Staff

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WLWT) — Smoke billowed and flames ripped through a Butler County wedding venue on Sunday evening in the middle of a ceremony.

Tanker trucks from several agencies were brought in for additional water to fight the fire at Hanover Reserve on Millville Oxford Road.

WLWT talked with people who were attending the wedding ceremony as the fire broke out.

They said it was an unbelievable scene with thick smoke extending well beyond the venue and fire trucks illuminating the scene.

People said they have just been standing back and watching in shock.

“We’re just in awe. Yeah. It’s crazy,” wedding attendee Ben Coblentz, said.

Coblentz says the fire broke out during the wedding around 5 p.m. He says someone lit the fire inside a propane fireplace, leading to an explosion and then flames raging out of the chimney.

“Everyone evacuated the building and then, called the fire department,” Coblentz said. “It was probably 20 minutes by the time they came out.”

Attendees say the couple still got married outside the building.

“They got married and they’re doing okay,” said Coblentz. “But they were shook too. Disappointed.”

The wedding party said they are stunned but they’re also grateful for the first responders battling the blaze.

“I definitely want to thank them for what they’re doing. Giving up their time and being first responders and that stuff. It can be really dangerous being inside,” Coblentz said.

The owner of the venue spoke with us briefly.

She was in tears and devastated.

She told us the venue has only been open since May and weddings are booked for the next two years.

Officials say the building is salvageable and estimate they used more than 100,000 gallons of water. No one was injured.

The state fire marshal will investigate the fire.

