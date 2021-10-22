Louisville mother keeping daughter’s memory alive, 3 months after teen was shot and killed

By Shaquille Lord

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — Waiting for answers, a Louisville mother is working to keep her daughter’s memory alive.

“Every day is a nightmare, every day is the same filled with denial,” said Candy Linear, the mother of Nylah Linear.

Three months later and 16-year-old Nylah Linear’s death still doesn’t feel real to her mother.

“It seems like an eternity, 90 days – it seems like it’s been like 900 years without her,” Linear said.

Nylah was one of two 16-year-old girls shot and killed on Cecil Avenue. But Linear says what hurts even more is the lack of communication from LMPD about any updates in the case.

“I get that the crime is high, but just say something to me. At least once a month update me on what’s going on,” Linear said.

She says since her daughter’s death in July, she’s spoken to a detective only once in September. LMPD confirms they are still investigating.

At Green Meadow Cemetery Thursday, Candy Linear and others gathered to honor Nylah’s life with a balloon release. While a mother’s pain of losing her daughter won’t ever go away, Candy has been proactive these past few weeks.

Candy’s Foundation, in honor of her daughter, brings together mothers who have lost their children to gun violence; some of them buried right here at this cemetery next to her daughter.

“This is not a kid’s cemetery; this is the way our kids are dying. Majority of all of these are children over here under the age of 21-years-old and they’re gone,” Linear said.

She says the bonds she’s created so far give her comfort and vice versa; regardless if and when an arrest will be made in her daughter’s case.

“At the end of the day I’ll never get justice anyway, justice is giving me my baby back and me not standing in a cemetery,” Linear said.

