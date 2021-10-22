Operation Uplift is sending care packages to deployed troops

By Rob Hughes

BLUE SPRINGS, Missouri (KMBC) — Operation Uplift sends care packages to deployed troops.

“It was just kind of rewarding to see them and their family members, just how much they appreciated the sentiment, especially from strangers, and people just trying to show their support and love for them,” Operation Uplift Co-Founder Jason Simonin said.

This year’s goal is 2,000 care packages.

“Regardless of what’s going on in the world, there’s still people serving, protecting not only us but citizens of others countries, and just doing their part in keeping us all safe,” Simonin said.

Packages cost $25. Simonin says the morale boost they give troops are worth much more than that. U.S. Army veteran Brent Ault agrees.

“Just having something, just opening something and feeling appreciated, it went a long way,” Ault said.

Operation Uplift says anyone in invited to join this noble mission.

“There is still a role and a purpose, no matter who you are, where you are, how old you are, and what you’re doing, that you can jump in and still do something good for people, and just be a part of that,” Simonin said.

Simonin says this is a small way to have a big impact.

“We can be thankful every day, and appreciative of those that serve and impact us in such big ways by laying their lives on the line sometimes for us and laying it down for us,”Simonin said.

You can help operation uplift assemble care packages on Nov.13 at Abundant Life Church in Blue Springs, Missouri.

For more information or to donate visit Operation Uplift’s Facebook page. Operation Uplift also partners with Troopster.

