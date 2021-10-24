Connecticut community members to honor teens killed in crash during vigil

By ANDREW MASSE

COLCHESTER, Connecticut (WFSB) — Friends and loved ones are coming together after tragedy rocked their community Friday.

The town of Colchester will hold a candlelight vigil Sunday evening on the town green to remember Jacob Chapman and Tyler Graham, two teenagers that died as a result of a car crash Friday on Parum Road.

Chapman and Graham were freshman and members of the lacrosse team at Western Connecticut State University.

Both teens graduated from Bacon Academy back in the Spring.

Officials said that the other passenger that was in the car with Graham and Chapman, 19-year-old Trey Massaro of Dalton, Mass., suffered serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

Western Connecticut State University plans on having a memorial for Graham and Chapman at some point. Details are still being ironed out.

The town of Colchester noted that police and DPW crews will be working to improve the safety around the crash site throughout the day Sunday.

Those that plan on visiting the memorial site are asked not to park along either side of Route 354.

