‘Strong presence’ of law enforcement expected at Tennessee schools after social media threat

By CHUCK MORRIS

SHELBYVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office will provide a strong presence of law enforcement after a threat was made against students and faculty at two schools in the county, the sheriff’s office said on Saturday.

The sheriff’s office said it is aware of a threat made against students and faculty at Shelbyville Central and Harris Middle and would have a “strong presence” of law enforcement at the schools on Tuesday. Students do not attend school on Monday because of fall break.

A similar threat was reported at St. Joseph Central High School on Friday and three juveniles are in custody.

