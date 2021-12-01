Giant shoe stolen from ‘Cartlandia’ food cart pod on Thanksgiving

By SPENCER THOMAS

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A landmark that used to serve as entertainment for kids in the super food cart pod, Cartlandia, has been stolen.

If you’re a frequent foodie at Cartlandia, you may remember seeing a human sized, neon colored shoe that was equipped with a basketball hoop for kids to play ball with.

Cartlandia has been home to the giant fixture for 10 years until a group of people tried two consecutive times to steal it and succeeded.

On the morning of Thanksgiving at 4:00 a.m., surveillance video of the second attempt shows three people entering the space with a flat bed cart in tow, after multiple attempts, they lifted the object onto the cart and took off.

Brett Pitner, with Cartlandia maintenance tells FOX 12 the suspects cut through the fence that lines the Springwater Corridor Trail to enter the space, and busted the locks on the back gate to exit.

Pitner says that same day, a Craigslist ad was posted stating the shoe had popped up on someone’s lawn a half mile down the road, asking for anyone to pick it up free of charge. Before Cartlandia staff could claim the item, an unknown person beat them to the punch.

FOX 12 spoke with Cookie McCakeFace food cart owner, Sarah Ahlvers, who was confused by the incident.

”Who would steal what they are going to do with it? I couldn’t think of someone taking it to repurpose it but it’s really big and heavy and it’s really obvious so where is it going to go?” asked Ahlvers.

Pitner says he’s hopeful that shoe will pop up, “It’s a fairly distinguishable remarkable item I would imagine but I won’t be able to live underground forever. There’s obviously some not so good people out there but there’s a lot of decent people, I’d like to think that somebody will find it and it’ll make its way back to us“

A police report has been filed with the Portland Police Department, but there has been no word on its whereabouts or who stole it in the first place.

