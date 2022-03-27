‘Extensive’ Vandalism Left At Middleboro High School, Including Swastika And Threat Against Principal

By Web Staff

MIDDLEBORO, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Police are looking for two suspects who left “extensive” vandalism at Middleboro High School, including a spray-painted swastika and a “direct threat” against the principal.

In a message to the community on Sunday, principal Paul Branagan said the vandalism was left on the school Saturday night. Branagan called it a “deeply upsetting” act.

Messages of hate were sprayed around the perimeter of the school. Among the graffiti was a swastika at the front entrance and a threat against Branagan.

“The incident that took place on our campus is intolerable. I felt it was imperative to share this information with all of you. I am sure this is confusing and hurtful to you as well,” Branagan wrote.

Administrators contacted Middleboro Police and reviewed surveillance footage. Sunday afternoon, police released surveillance photos of the suspects.

The graffiti has been covered until a cleaning company can work to remove the paint on Monday.

“I need to make something absolutely clear; I am beyond frustrated that this happened at our school,” Branagan said. “The hateful symbols and threats have no place on our campus and within our community. This behavior will not be tolerated on any level.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Middleboro Police.

