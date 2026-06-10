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Local Forecast

Temps Push Past Seasonal Averages

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Published 3:04 PM

Today marks the beginning of a steady climb for temperatures heading into the weekend, setting the stage for a new yearly high at 110 by Saturday. 

We’re looking at sunny and much warmer conditions, starting at 107 today and progressively heating up with the hottest temperatures of the year so far likely occurring Saturday and Sunday. Currently, our hottest temps at PSP have reached 108 degrees--once in March and again in May. 

Temperatures are running about 5 degrees above average as the Pacific Northwest weather system that has been cooling the western states moves further northeast. We’ll likely remain above seasonal averages throughout the extended forecast. 

Winds coming from the Salton Sea are keeping dew points closer to the 50-degree mark, affecting the efficiency of evaporative coolers in southeastern cities such as La Quinta and Thermal.

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Matthew Pearce

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