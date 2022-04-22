Body found in homemade casket and dumped at cemetery identified

By KPTV Staff

HARRISBURG, Oregon (KPTV) — A body found left in a make-shift casket and dumped at a Harrisburg cemetery has been identified by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

According to investigators, the body was identified through fingerprints as Randall Louis Lloyd, 59-years-old, with ties to Washington, Idaho, and more recently Eugene.

Deputies first received reports of a mysterious wooden box in the 24000 block of Powerline Road near Harrisburg on March 31. The wooden box, described as similar in shape and size to a casket, was found above ground at the rural cemetery.

Responding deputies located the box placed behind a tree. Upon opening the box, the then-unidentified body was found inside with no apparent signs of trauma to the body.

Speaking with the cemetery’s Board of Directors, investigators learned no burials were planned nor was the director explain why a casket had been left.

A preliminary autopsy now shows Lloyd’s death was from natural causes, according to LCSO. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LCSO Detective Division (541) 967-3950.

