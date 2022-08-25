One in custody in connection to triple shooting at Henry County warehouse

By WGCL Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MCDONOUGH, Georgia (WGCL) — A Henry County Government PIO tells CBS46 News that “a suspect has been taken into custody in connection to a triple shooting that happened at a warehouse in Henry County” on Thursday afternoon.

Multiple law enforcement officers responded to reports of a shooting at a warehouse on Declaration Drive in McDonough, which is in Henry County.

According to the Henry County Police Department, they received multiple calls about a shooting at approximately 12:21 p.m. Upon arrival, they found 3 people who were suffering from gunshot wounds. Two were transported to area hospitals and one was treated and released at the scene.

HCPD says the “scene has been contained” and there is no public safety threat at this time.

The Georgia State Patrol has confirmed they are assisting Henry County Police Department.

One man told CBS46 News that he didn’t see the shooter(s) but a lot of people were eating lunch around the time of the shooting. He says he just ran with everyone else when he was told there was a shooting. “Everybody went outside and after that everybody was told by police to go home.”

There are no further details on who that suspect is at this time.

According to records, the warehouse belongs to a company named Project Verte. CBS46 has reached out to officials for information.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.