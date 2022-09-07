Missing uncle of Chadwick Bozeman found

By Stephanie Moore

ANDERSON COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — An Anderson man reported missing on Sunday was found alive Tuesday just several hundred feet from his front yard, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Tony Boseman was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Sunday sitting on his porch on Boseman Road. They said Boseman has dementia and Type 2 diabetes.

He was found about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in a wooded ditch off Boseman Road, several hundred feet from his home. Boseman was airlifted to the hospital to be checked out, officials said.

“I am relieved,” Boseman’s wife Katherine Boseman said. “I’m thankful. And we all are blessed.”

Boseman’s family had gathered outside his home to pray Tuesday when they got the news he had been found.

“We were praying,” Boseman’s daughter Letia Boseman said. “Literally when we said Amen, someone called us over.”

The sheriff’s office said Boseman was extremely dehydrated when he was found.

“Boseman is alert and has been transported to the hospital for medical evaluation and treatment,” a release from the sheriff’s office said.

“We didn’t get any sleep, and all the family was here, ready to look for him yesterday,” Katherine Boseman said. “But couldn’t get out there and get to him, but we thank God he put somebody right on the job today.”

The sheriff’s office said day three of the search was a critical day, calling Boseman’s rescue ‘miraculous’.

“We just feel like the angels were watching over him, because he’s an older man,” Letia Boseman said. “He has diabetes. It says a lot about him and what he’s done over the years to take care of his body that he was able to sustain this hot weather, rain. He’s been in some very bad conditions over the last few days, so we’re thankful.”

Tony Boseman is the uncle of late “Black Panther” actor Chadwick Boseman.

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division were at the scene Tuesday afternoon during the search. A SLED helicopter and an Anderson County Sheriff’s Office helicopter also assisted.

The sheriff’s office says deputies and SLED agents also used K-9s and bloodhounds to comb through a 10-mile radius on the ground and even more land in the air.

Chadwick attended T.L. Hanna High School in Anderson.

