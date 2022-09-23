Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 7:34 AM

Love triangle results in two people shot

By Lacey Beasley

Click here for updates on this story

    CITRONELLE, Alabama (WALA) — A love triangle gone rogue in Citronelle, which resulted in a shooting.

According to law enforcement, the shooter fired at his girlfriend’s ex and another person in the house, striking both in the face and chest.

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for the alleged gunman and his girlfriend. This happened on Archie Allen Road off Coy Smith Highway in Citronelle.

MCSO responded to a home invasion call. They said the suspects, Dylan Adams and Shelbie Byrd, entered the home of brothers Derick and Perry Weaver. Perry is Shelbie’s ex.

Investigators said Adams was armed with a shotgun. First, he allegedly went into Derick’s room and shot him in the chest and face. Then he went to Perry’s room and allegedly also shot him in the chest and face.

MCSO said both Adams and Byrd fled before law enforcement arrived.

Now, the sheriff’s office needs help locating these two lovebirds.

Adams faces warrants for burglary and assault. Byrd faces a burglary charge. Both are considered armed and dangerous.

MCSO said the victims were taken to a local hospital. Both were injured, and one was in critical condition though expected to live.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content