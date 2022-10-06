Illinois seven-year-old donates piggy bank money to Hurricane Ian relief

By Sean Martinelli

FORT MYERS, Florida (WBBH) — Dominic D’Andrea had two plans for the $288 that filled his piggy bank: to get an electric scooter or a Corvette (don’t mind the fact that Dominic is only seven).

Instead, he used the money he had been saving for four years to donate to Hurricane Ian relief. Dominic made the decision because he “loves” Florida.

“He inspired kind of a big movement,” Brian, Dominic’s dad, said.

After a video of Dominic announcing his decision to make the donation, hundreds of people across the country were inspired to make their own donations. $12,000 has been raised so far as a result of his kindness.

“I am just overwhelmed,” Dominic’s mom, Jaclyn said. “I don’t have words to describe how our lives have been like the last couple of days,” added in regards to the outpouring of generosity.

Jaclyn is bringing a truckload of donations to Southwest Florida, and more are on the way. She will be distributing them at the Fort Myers S.T.A.R.S. complex starting on Friday.

“It’s nice to see what thoughtfulness can actually do and the huge wave it can create,” Brian said.

