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Local Forecast

Extreme Heat Warning goes into effect today

By
Updated
today at 6:22 AM
Published 5:59 AM

Highs climb into the one-teens, and will remain well above average through the weekend.

An Extreme Heat Warning will remain in effect through Monday evening.

High pressure will dominate the forecast into early next week, so be sure to stay hydrated and do everything you can to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Highs will finally drop back to near-normal conditions by Tuesday of next week.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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