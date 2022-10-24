Part of tractor trailer hangs off of overpass following crash, section of highway closed

By Kari Barrows

JACKSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A crash involving part of a tractor trailer dangling off of an overpass in Western North Carolina has prompted authorities to shut down one side of a major highway.

Jackson County Emergency Management says crews responded to a crash involving a tractor trailer on Monday, Oct. 24, on the on ramp at exit 85.

Officials say Highway 74 westbound has been shut down at the area for the time being. The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) says both lanes are closed near Exit 85, US 23 Bus (Cullowhee).

Jackson County Emergency Management tweeted:

Sylva Fire Department and other Jackson County Emergency Services are on scene of a tractor trailer wreck on the on ramp at exit 85. Highway 74 W is shut down at this time.

Part of the trailer of the truck can be seen hanging off of the overpass, with some debris or possibly parts of its contents on the roadway below.

