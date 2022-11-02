Florida man accused of driving SUV into ex-wife’s home

By Web staff

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — A man was arrested after he’s accused of intentionally ramming his SUV into a home, endangering the seven people inside.

The Orange Co. Sheriff’s Office said Nisan Ortega, 47, showed up at his ex-wife’s home in Apopka on Monday around 2 a.m. The ex, Ingrid Alas, said she wouldn’t let him in because he gets violent when he drinks alcohol.

Ortega reportedly then got in his SUV, rammed a car, and then backed up, and drove straight at the front porch.

Evelyn Urrea, Alas’ niece, said she was sleeping in the home when it happened.

“I was scared, me and my sister was in the room when we hear the car getting inside, we run away,” she said.

Alas said they were all able to escape the home unharmed through a back door.

Ortega has been charged with seven counts of attempted murder.

