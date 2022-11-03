Multiple people injured and 9 detained in human smuggling incident in W. Houston, HPD said

By Daniela Hurtado

Click here for updates on this story

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Multiple people have been detained after three people were found shot in a human smuggling incident in west Houston, police said.

At about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, HPD officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2900 block of W. Sam Houston Pkwy South near an IHOP.

Upon arrival, officers found two men, one of who had a gunshot wound to the arm. The men told police they escaped a human smuggling situation from a nearby hotel.

“I don’t know where they were coming from or where they were going,” HPD Commander Jonathon Halliday said.

Additional officers responded and saw two vehicles leaving the scene but were able to stop them. A total of nine people have been detained, but it’s unclear which of them are victims and suspects, HPD said.

As police were conducting the investigation, they received reports that two more victims arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds. One person was shot in the arm, and the second one was shot in the leg.

Police said a fourth victim may be involved, but they have not been able to locate them.

All victims, believed to be 30 to 40 years old, are in stable condition.

Police said at least one of the wounded may be a suspect, but that has yet to be determined.

The victims told police the shooting happened earlier in the day in the San Antonio area, but the exact location is not known.

Homeland Security Investigations Houston confirmed to ABC13 that they are investigating the situation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.