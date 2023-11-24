People in Old Sacramento share what they’re thankful for

By BRADY HALBLEIB

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — Thanksgiving is a day dedicated to reflecting on the joys of our lives. So, CBS13 stepped into the heart of Old Sacramento, asking people what they are thankful for.

For some people, their response was easy, and for others, not so much. But to help us catch their attention, CBS13 used this whiteboard in hopes of hearing their stories.

Under the holiday lights in Old Sacramento, an array of people shared their stories of joy, reflection and even some sadness.

But what they all share in common is gratitude.

“The Cowboys are winning right now, that’s pretty good for me,” Veronica Szikora said. “But I’m thankful for my job, my health, and my house.”

While some are thankful for their job, people like Katie Hickox – after a year of searching – are thankful for landing one.

“Not having a job and looking for one, wanting a job, it’s been tough, so it’s nice that I’m kinda moving forward,” Hickox said.

Armond and Rena were working off their Thanksgiving dinner and stopped off at a few breweries along the way.

It’s a far cry from the pandemic two years ago, fostering a renewed appreciation for the company of others.

“You miss seeing people and being out and about,” Rena said. “Yeah, faces and everything. It’s emotional actually.”

For Armond, he’s thankful for his health and his rollerblades.

“I’m going to be freaking 60 years old,” Armand said. “I’m just trying to keep it going as long as I can.”

For some, Thursday was surreal. One father was reunited with his children after years of separation.

“I’ve been through a lot, it’s just a blessing to have them again in my life,” he said. “It’s been a while.”

Yet, for some showing gratitude proves to be a challenge, especially in times of grief.

“I lost my youngest son to a car accident, so it’s been very difficult, to say the least,” Libbie Castro said.

Even in the face of tragedy, people like Castro are thankful. She’s able to honor her son with her life and cherish the moments with the family she still has.

She even shared a message to others.

“Make them feel loved, and you will never regret if ever, the next day, the next year, they may not be there anymore and take lots of pictures and videos,” Castro said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.