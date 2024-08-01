Former college baseball teammates become fathers to twins on same day



By Mary Saladna

FRAMINGHAM, Massachussets (WCVB) — Former college baseball players Chris Blydell and Justin Stanizzi found themselves in the maternity ward together, as their wives each gave birth to twins on the same day.

The friends, who played shortstop and 3rd base side by side during their Framingham State days, discovered they were both expecting twins via social media posts.

“When Justin and I were playing baseball at Framingham we certainly didn’t think that 11 or 12 years later we’d be not only having boy-girl fraternal twins, but also giving birth in the same hospital and being able to celebrate the best day of our lives together,” said Blydell.

Their wives, Michela and Allison, also embraced this shared journey toward parenthood.

“It’s just nice to have someone to bounce ideas and symptoms off of, make sure everything is normal,” said Allison.

“We shared the same doctor who said she was pretty sure we would both go a little bit earlier, so to make it all the way to 38 weeks and deliver on the same day, the 21st, was incredibly crazy,” said Michela.

The two sets of twins were born back to back with the same delivery team at Mount Auburn Hospital.

“They actually ended up having to wait for us to finish delivering before all the doctors could come into their room,” said Stanizzi.

“I sent him a text message, ‘c’mon you’re holding us up,'” Blydell said.

Now, everyone is on “baby time.”

Justin Blydell and Allison are parents to Sloane and Salvatore, while Chris Stanizzi and Michela welcomed Reece and Brooks.

“It was just a crazy blessing for both families,” said Blydell.

The former teammates, who once caught ground balls together, are now catching babies.

“I’m excited for those annual birthdays that’s for sure,” Blydell said.

